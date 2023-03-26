King Charles' Old Land Rover Sold For Rs 12 Lakh At Auction

The car has been sold for 12,050 pounds (Rs 12 lakh) .

A Land Rover once used by King Charles III has been sold for 12,050 pounds (Rs 12 lakh) at a motorsport auction, as per a report in Wales Online.

In 2007 the then Prince of Wales received this Discovery 3 model Land Rover, which was brought to Highgrove House. It comes with a letter addressed to King Charles' personal driver, Tim Williams, and was sent in January of that year.

It points to the delivery of the Tonga Green vehicle to High Grove House's Royal Garage and has been signed by the Director of Royal and Diplomatic Affairs George Hassall MVO.

Collecting Cars, which is handling the sale of the motor, describes it as "a handsome example of the Land Rover Discovery 3, with excellent documented royal provenance." The description of the car reads, "Power comes from the 2.7-litre TDV6, producing 195hp and 324lb-ft of torque, coupled to the six-speed 'Steptronic' automatic transmission with a two-speed transfer box, permanent four-wheel-drive and a computer-controlled progressively locking central differential. It is now offered from the three-year custody of its third owner, with 117,816 miles on the odometer."

Furthermore, the car's paintwork is reported to be in fair condition "with stone chips, blemishes and scratches, as well as signs of ageing on the plastic body trims".

The third brake light has a crack and the passenger-side door mirror cover is also cracked, however, the electrically movable mirror appears to be in working condition. The maintenance history is ideal and the windscreen wipers, engine oil and filters were all replaced during the most recent inspection in March 2022.