King Charles Buys $6.63 Million House In US, Closer To Prince Harry

King Charles III has reportedly acquired a luxurious condo unit in Manhattan's prestigious Billionaires' Row. According to city finance records, the unit was sold for $6.63 million and is located in the landmarked Steinway Hall portion of the development.

The move is being seen as the monarch bridging the gap between him and estranged royal Prince Harry, his son, who now resides in US's California. However, King Charles' estate is located far from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's residence in Montecito, California.

They settled in California after leaving their duties as working members of the Royal Family in 2020. The couple has two children, Archie and Lilibet, and live on the former estate of Riven Rock, Montecito, which they purchased in 2020.



The deed lists the buyer as "His Majesty the King in Right of Canada," and the purchase was made through the Canadian consulate in New York, with Robert McCubbing, senior trade commissioner and director of trade and investment, signing the deed on the King's behalf.



Mr McCubbing said the purchase was “for use as the Official Residence for the Consulate General of Canada in New York,” as per the NY Post.



The luxury condo boasts three bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 3,601 square feet of living space, complete with stunning city views, a swimming pool and a sauna. The unit starts with an elegant foyer featuring stone floors and a powder room off to the side. It opens out to a spacious living room and a dining room adjacent to it.



The custom kitchen is finished with high-end materials, including Cristallo Gold quartzite countertops, custom hand-crafted cabinetry and a full suite of Gaggenau appliances. A study opposite the foyer includes an ensuite bathroom. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, a windowed bathroom made of Italian white Venato marble, a free-standing copper soaking tub and custom bronze fixtures.



The building amenities are equally impressive, with an 82-foot two-lane swimming pool, private cabanas, a separate sauna and treatment rooms, a double-height fitness centre with a mezzanine terrace, a private dining room and chef's catering kitchen and a residents' lounge with a vast terrace. The property is one of 60 residences in the Billionaires' Row complex, with a stunning view of Central Park from the adjacent 91-story tower.



