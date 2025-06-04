King Charles' Favourite Boxing Day Shoot In Jeopardy Due To Pheasant Shortage

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. King Charles III is reportedly frustrated by declining pheasant numbers at Sandringham estate. The decline may lead to the cancellation of the traditional Boxing Day shoot this year. Sandringham estate practices eco-friendly wild shooting, avoiding reliance on commercial breeders.

Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, 76, is reportedly frustrated over a significant decline in pheasant numbers at his Sandringham estate, potentially leading to the cancellation of the traditional Boxing Day shoot, according to The Sun. The estate, known for its eco-friendly wild shoot practices, has faced challenges in maintaining bird populations without supplementing from commercial breeders.

This shortage has resulted in the dismissal of a long-serving gamekeeper responsible for game management. The annual shoot, a cherished tradition of the royal family, now faces uncertainty due to these ecological and managerial issues.

A source told the newspaper, "It was a total cock-up. No birds, no bang, just red faces. The King wasn't having it."

Sandringham is one of the few remaining wild shoots in the country, meaning the game is reared where it is shot.

According to The Sun, the King, who supports traditional countryside practices, has been reluctant to release birds from breeders to increase numbers. But maintaining a more eco-friendly wild shoot has proved challenging, leaving pheasant numbers in decline.

There are now fears royals will be left twiddling their trigger fingers on Boxing Day as the annual shoot - a firm family favourite - is in doubt. The occasion is seen as a rare chance for family bonding, despite protests from animal rights campaigners who particularly dislike children taking part.

The ousted keeper, who ran the estate's game for years, has been shown the door.

Our source said, "Let's just say he's well and truly plucked off."