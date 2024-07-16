King Charles, Queen Camilla Rushed To Safety Due To Security Scare Over False Alarm

The couple was taken to a hotel, and the event resumed after the alert was cleared.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were quickly taken away from an event in Jersey on Monday due to a security scare.

Queen Camilla was eating ice cream when a member of the royal staff whispered something to her. At the same time, King Charles was approached by his protection officer and informed that they needed to leave immediately.

Both Charles and Camilla were then escorted to the nearby Pomme d'Or hotel for safety.

Matt Taylor, founder of Jersey Sea Salt, told the Daily Mirror he was talking to the King before being approached by his security detail.

He said, "He stopped at the stall and said, 'Ooh, sea salt.' And I said, 'Come and have a chat, sir'. Then his security appeared and grabbed me and said, 'He has to go, now.'

"He didn't seem panicked, but he was quite stern. They just ushered him out. It's a shame, as he'd stopped to chat with us of his own accord."

A concern raised by a member of the visit team led to this security alert, which was later determined to be a false alarm after a full background check. The event resumed shortly afterward.

This false alarm occurred just days after an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was hit in the ear by a bullet and then swiftly taken to the ground by Secret Service agents, who returned fire and killed the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks.