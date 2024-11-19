Watch: When Kim Kardashian Played 'Rock-Paper-Scissors' With Tesla Robot

Kim Kardashian, the American media personality and socialite, challenged Optimus, billionaire Elon Musk-led Tesla's humanoid robot, in a game of "rock-paper-scissors", and it turned out to be an entertaining interaction, especially for her fans.

The robot, believed to cost around $20,000 (around Rs 17 lakh), was introduced by Kardashian as her ‘new friend' in the videos.

She is seen showering the robot with praise, forming heart shapes with her hands, asking the robot to go running, before challenging it to a game of rock-paper-scissors. The socialite's genuine surprise at the robot's responses added a light-hearted twist to the interaction.



The game began with Kardashian waving to the robot and saying, “Hi.” Then she asks, “Can you do this?” as she shows a half-heart shape with her hands. To her surprise, Optimus swiftly mimics the gesture, leaving Kardashian gasping in amazement, “You know how to do that!”



"OK, what should we do?” she says, prompting the bot to mimic the arm movements of a runner. “Go running,” Kardashian says with a chuckle, and adds, “Let's go for a run.”

Video: When Kim Kardashian Played Rock-Paper-Scissors With Musk's Humanoid Robot



The bot then begins hula dancing. “Oh! You are Hawaiian,” Kardashian remarks before asking if it could “blow a kiss.” She then goes on to teach the robot how to blow flying kisses, instructing it to lift its “hand to the face,”. As Optimus reciprocates the gesture, she yells out in amazement, “Yeah,” and adds, “You are so cute.”



Kardashian says, “Rock-paper-scissors,” as she looks at Optimus. The robot, responding to her command, raises its hands in readiness. With a chuckle, Kardashian adds, “Oh, raise the roof! Yap,” before making her move. Kardashian then counts to three before showing “scissors.” But the bot flashes “paper,” thereby losing the round. “Oh! You're a little slow. I beat you,” Kardashian says, teasing the robot in a friendly manner. The real highlight comes right after the robot loses. In a move that mimics human frustration, Optimus throws its hands up and slightly nods its head from side to side — a gesture commonly used by people to signify frustration and defeat.

Some users couldn't help but applaud Tesla's marketing prowess, with one remarking, “Tesla knows how to market their products better than anyone else,” while another quipped, “Tesla does not need a marketing department."

In addition to showcasing Optimus, Kardashian also gave her followers a sneak peek of Tesla's futuristic Cybercab. Her video shows the interior of the autonomous Tesla robotaxi, which lacks both a steering wheel and pedals, with Optimus seated inside.

The video ends with a glimpse of the Cybercab's interior. Her caption read, “Optimus is here to take me for a ride in the Cybercab.”

While it's unclear whether Kardashian intends to buy either the vehicle or the robot, she has previously shown support for Musk and Tesla, sharing posts with her custom Cybertruck shortly after its unveiling.