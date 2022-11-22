Kim Jong Un's Daughter, Seen At Missile Test, Is His 2nd Child: Report

This was the first time that the existence of any of Kim's children has ever been confirmed.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's unprecedent debut of his daughter has led to widespread speculations and among them is her name and age, which was not disclosed by state news agency KCNA.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), the country's main spy agency, told lawmakers that the daughter is Kim's second child named Ju Ae and is around 10-years-old, a report claimed.

The NIS determined she is Kim's second child because her looks matched information that she's taller and bigger than other girls who are the same age, news agency Associated Press reported.

Kim's presentation of his young daughter defies North Korean tradition of debuting First Children after they become adults. Both Kim and his father were first mentioned in state media dispatches after they became adults.

This was the first time that the existence of any of Kim's children has ever been confirmed. South Korean media have speculated that Kim married his wife Ri in 2009 and that they have three children, two daughters and a son, who were born in 2010, 2013 and 2017, respectively.

The only previous confirmation of the children's existence had come from former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who made a quixotic visit to the North in 2013 and claimed he'd met a baby daughter of Kim's called Ju Ae.

Kim Jong Un's unveiling of the fourth generation of his ruling family gave analysts a clear indication of his dynastic vision for North Korea.

Pictures had showed a beaming Kim holding hands with an adoring girl in a white puffer jacket and red shoes, walking in front of a giant black-and-white missile and appearing to celebrate a successful test.