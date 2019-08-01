Kim Jong Un Supervises Test Firing Of New Rocket Launcher

Kim Jong Un supervised the test firing of a new multiple rocket launcher. (File)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test firing of a new multiple rocket launcher, state media said Thursday.

Kim "guided a test-fire of newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system on July 31," state-run KCNA said.

South Korea's military said Wednesday that two ballistic missiles were fired from the Wonsan area on North Korea's east coast.

