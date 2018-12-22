Haven't Escaped From Pakistan, Will Return Soon, Says Ex-Foreign Minister

Khawaja Asif is under investigation for money laundering and alleged corruption

Pakistan's former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, under investigation for money laundering and alleged corruption, has rejected reports of him escaping abroad and said that he is in the US to meet his daughters and will return soon.

Calling media reports about him leaving Pakistan as "baseless", the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said the purpose of his trip to the US was to meet his daughters, not to escape from the country, Geo News reported on Saturday.

"I am in the US at the moment visiting my daughters and will return soon," he said.

Mr Asif's family is already in the US, whom he joined two weeks ago. Soon after his departure, reports said that the reason behind him leaving was to escape a probable arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

