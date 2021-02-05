Key Aide Of Myanmar's Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Arrested: Party

The NLD stalwart is a close aide of Suu Kyi, who was detained on Monday in a lightning coup.(File)

A key aide of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested in the early hours of Friday, a press officer from her National League for Democracy (NLD) party said.

Win Htein "was arrested from his daughter's house where he was staying, at midnight", Kyi Toe wrote on his verified Facebook page.

The NLD stalwart is a close aide of Suu Kyi, who was detained on Monday in a lightning coup.

