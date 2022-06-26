On UK's Armed Forces Day, Kate Middleton Dons Full Military Uniform. See Photos

Kate Middleton shared photos of recent visit to England's Army Training Centre Pirbright.

On United Kingdom's Armed Forces Day, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton shared pictures of herself dressed in full military gear.

The images went live on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram account. The first slide showed Kate Middleton in head-to-toe army gear, leaning over while seemingly inspecting a piece of equipment. In the subsequent image, she is seen donning a helmet while sitting in a tank, only visible from the neck up.

In the caption, the Duchess wrote, "Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world. Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe."

She also went on to say that she was honoured to spend time with the British Academy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits. "It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course," she added.

Several internet users commented on the post. "Camo looks good on the Duchess," one user remarked. Another gushed over Kate Middleton's glowing tribute to the British armed forces and said, "I can't think of a better advocate." "This picture depicts what real royalty is like!" wrote third.

Meanwhile, according to People, the photos come just days after Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the unveiling of their first official portrait. The Duke and Duchess got a food look at the painting when they saw it in person during a visit to the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridgeshire, where it will be on display for the next three years.