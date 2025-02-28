Kash Patel Seeks UFC's Help To Train FBI Agents: Report

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel is considering involving the Ultimate Fighting Championship - a popular mixed martial arts company, to beef up the self-defence skills of the agents, according to a report in The Independent, citing people familiar with the plan. During a teleconference with the heads of the FBI's 55 field offices, Mr Patel suggested that he wanted the agency to establish a formal relationship with UFC.

While the FBI has not officially commented on the proposal, some active agents described the idea as "surreal" and "wacky". Notably, President Donald Trump is a huge fan of the UFC, having attended an event in New York, days after winning the election in November.

Dana White, the UFC boss was also actively involved in President Trump's reelection campaign. Meanwhile, Mr Patel's incoming deputy, Dan Bongino, a big UFC fan himself, appears to have inspired the FBI boss to try the training.

During the call, Mr Patel said his visits to field offices with Mr Bongino would be surprises because he did not want to stress employees out. Mr Patel, who plays hockey, added that he wanted to join the bureau's team.

'FBI's new era'

Ever since taking over, Mr Patel has rattled the bureau by announcing a slew of changes. He ordered around 1,50 FBU employees to be transferred to field officers from Washington. Currently, the bureau has 9,414 employees in the capital.

On Thursday (Feb 27), Mr Patel took to X (formerly Twitter) to state that the FBI was "entering a new era" that will be "defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice".

"There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued," Mr Patel wrote.

"If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be."

Mr Patel was sworn into his new role, a day after the Senate confirmed him as President Trump's choice in a 51-49 vote.