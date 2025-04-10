Why FBI Head Kash Patel Was Removed As Acting Chief Of US Gun Control Body

The Trump administration has removed FBI chief Kash Patel from his role as the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Patel, who was sworn in as acting ATF leader on February 24, three days after he took over the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has been replaced by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, US officials confirmed.

It was not clear why Patel was removed from the Justice Department's agency responsible for enforcing America's gun laws, but officials confirmed the move had nothing to do with his job performance.

When Patel was chosen for the role, the move was scrutinised as it was unusual for one person to be tapped to lead major Justice Department units at the same time. An Associated Press report said he was axed from the position at the end of February, just days after he was sworn in.

But the move was never publicly announced, and Patel's name remained on the agency's website till Wednesday afternoon. He was also referred to as the acting director in an April 7 press release.

Harrison Fields, a White House spokesperson, said Patel was "briefly designated ATF Director while awaiting Senate confirmations - a standard, short-term move."

"Director Patel is now excelling in his role at the FBI and delivering outstanding results," Fields said.

New ATF Chief

It was only on Wednesday, when senior ATF leaders were reportedly informed that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is now serving as acting ATF director. This puts a defence leader, with an already large job, in charge of a domestic law enforcement agency.

US defence officials have historically tried to maintain a strict divide between military forces and law enforcement, with troops being restricted from participating in law enforcement activities on American soil. They do, however, provide support and intelligence gathering to Customs and Border Protection to help secure the southern border.

Sources familiar with the decision told Reuters that Driscoll will continue to hold both roles.

Driscoll, 38, of North Carolina, had served as an adviser to Vice President JD Vance, whom he met when both were attending Yale Law School. He served in the Army for less than four years and left at the rank of first lieutenant.

As Army secretary, he heads the US military's largest service, which has about 452,000 soldiers, including thousands who are deployed all over the world. He also oversees dozens of major weapons, aircraft and equipment programs worth billions of dollars and is responsible for an Army budget of more than $187 billion.

The Cost-Cutting Measures

US President Donald Trump's second term has featured multiple whipsaw policy reversals, including the firing and rehiring of large numbers of federal workers. Reuters reported that Senior Justice Department officials are currently also weighing merging the ATF with the US Drug Enforcement Administration as part of an effort to cut costs.

Gun Control Focus

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has made protecting gun rights a key part of her agenda, has launched a task force to focus on enforcing the Second Amendment of the US Constitution, which protects the right to bear arms, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

She said the ATF would serve on the task force along with representatives from other parts of the Justice Department, including the Civil Rights Division. Trump previously ordered the department to review a slew of firearms regulations implemented during Democratic President Joe Biden's administration.

The ATF earlier this week formally repealed its so-called "zero tolerance policy", which called for revoking the licenses of gun dealers who willfully committed serious violations, such as failing to conduct background checks.