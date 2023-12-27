''Kanye West Flying To Gaza'' Sketched On Israeli Missile, MMA Fighter Takes Credit

Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali has claimed responsibility for the stunt

A picture of American rapper Kanye West's name written on an Israeli missile to be used against Gaza has gone viral on social media. Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali has claimed responsibility for the stunt which has stirred widespread criticism. On Monday, Haim Gozali, also a mixed-martial artist, shared a photo on X that shows several large missiles sitting on a platform. One of the weapons has words written on it with a marker that reads, "Kanye West flying to Gaza," mocking the rapper for his past anti-Semitic remarks.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "@kanyewest you don't like us Jewish. So we don't like you too!!!"

See the picture here:

@kanyewest you don't like us jewish. So we don't like you too !!! pic.twitter.com/V0oF6mNBnq — Haim gozali (@GozaliHaim) December 24, 2023

Not just Kanye West, Gozali also got other anti-Israeli names written on the artillery. Those include the names of Muslim UFC fighters - Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev, and Belal Muhammad, and others who've expressed support for Palestine.

Kanye West has since apologized to the Jewish community. On Tuesday, the rapper issued an apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community for his past antisemitic remarks, saying he sought forgiveness and regretted any pain that his words had caused.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unplanned outburst... It was not my intent to hurt or disrespect, and I very much regret any pain I may have caused," the musician wrote on Instagram in Hebrew.

Notably, the artist sparked outrage last year after he made a series of antisemitic social media posts, including one that appeared to accuse musician Sean "Diddy" Combs of being controlled by "the Jewish people" and another that appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) advocacy group, which documents antisemitism, had described the musician's remarks as inflammatory and conspiratorial. It said he was directly referenced in 59 antisemitic incidents tracked by the group during 2022.

Ye's remarks led to him losing his partnership with Adidas and Gap for Yeezy products, as well as restrictions on his social media accounts at the time.