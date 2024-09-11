Kamala Harris Campaign Challenges Donald Trump To Second Presidential Debate

"Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box..." said the campaign.

The campaign claims that Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate.

Philadelphia:

Kamala Harris's campaign on Tuesday challenged Donald Trump to a second US presidential debate, minutes after the Democrat put her Republican opponent on the defensive in a fiery encounter in Philadelphia.

"Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box: between moving forward with Kamala Harris or going backwards with Trump," the campaign said in a statement.

"That's what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October. Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?"

