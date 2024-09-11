Kamala Harris Campaign Challenges Donald Trump To Second Presidential Debate

The campaign claims that Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate.

Kamala Harris's campaign on Tuesday challenged Donald Trump to a second US presidential debate, minutes after the Democrat put her Republican opponent on the defensive in a fiery encounter in Philadelphia.

"Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box: between moving forward with Kamala Harris or going backwards with Trump," the campaign said in a statement.

"That's what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October. Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?"

