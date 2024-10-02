Advertisement

Kamala Harris Calls Iran "Destabilising, Dangerous" Force In Middle East

Iran Attacks Israel: Kamala Harris added that Washington will work with its allies to disrupt what she called Iran's "aggressive behavior."

Kamala Harris promised her "unwavering" commitment to the security of Israel.
Washington:

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, said on Tuesday that Iran was a "dangerous" and "destabilizing" force in the Middle East and Washington was committed to Israel's security.

The comments from Harris, who faces Republican former President Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 U.S. election, came hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israel's military campaign in Lebanon, drawing vows of a sharp response from Israel and the U.S.

No injuries were reported in Israel and Washington called Iran's attack ineffective.

"I'm clear-eyed Iran is a destabilizing, dangerous force in the Middle East," Harris said. "I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist militias."

"I fully support President (Joe) Biden's order for the U.S. military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel," Harris said. "Initial indications are that Israel, with our assistance, was able to defeat this attack."

Harris added that Washington will work with its allies to disrupt what she called Iran's "aggressive behavior."

Israel has escalated its military campaign in Lebanon in recent days, killing hundreds and displacing more than a million due to operations that Israel says are targeting Lebanese Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

Israel's military campaign in Lebanon is in addition to its war in Gaza that followed a deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants. Israeli's military assault on Gaza has killed tens of thousands according to Palestinian health authorities, displaced nearly everyone there, caused a hunger crisis and prompted genocide allegations that Israel denies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

