Justin Trudeau's Diwali Video Amid Peak India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shared clips of his Diwali celebrations on Sunday amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and the North American nation.

“Happy Diwali! So many special moments shared celebrating with the community this week,” Trudeau wrote in a post on X. In a video shared online, Trudeau is seen getting religious threads tied on his wrist, gifted from three Hindu temples in Canada.

“I got these bracelets when I was in three different Hindu temples over the past few months. They are good luck,” he remarked, adding that the threads would provide him with “protection.”

“I'm not taking them off till they fall off,” the Canadian Prime Minister wrote.

He was also offered a plate of jalebis, which he joked saying he would “save for the team.”

Earlier, on October 31, Trudeau had extended Diwali greetings to Canadians.

“Today, we join millions of people in Canada and around the world to celebrate Diwali,” he said in a statement. He acknowledged the contributions of the Indo-Canadian community, saying, “Diwali in Canada would not be possible without our incredible Indo-Canadian community. Indo-Canadians represent the best of Canada – as artists and entrepreneurs, as doctors and teachers, as leaders in business, community, and culture. On Diwali, we celebrate them and the light they carry across Canada's communities.” Trudeau further noted the significance of Diwali to Hindu Canadians, highlighting that it is one of Canada's largest and most diverse diasporas.

Amid these festive sentiments, the diplomatic tensions between India and Canada continue to escalate. Since September 2023, relations have deteriorated following Prime Minister Trudeau's public accusation that India was involved in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, a claim India has vehemently denied. Indian officials have reiterated that there is “no shred of evidence” linking the Indian government to the incident. In light of these ongoing tensions, India withdrew six of its diplomats from Canada due to safety concerns, leading to Canada responding in kind.