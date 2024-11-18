Justin Trudeau Says 'Made Mistakes' On Immigration, Plans Big Change

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged that his government's immigration policy has been exploited by "bad actors" such as “fake colleges” and large corporations, leading to a significant shift in the country's immigration strategy.

This comes in amid Trudeau's descending popularity ahead of the General Elections in Canada next year.

In a recent video message, Trudeau stated that Canada's population has grown rapidly over the past two years, but this growth has also been accompanied by exploitation.

He said "In the last two years, our population has grown really fast, like a baby boom...Increasingly bad actors like fake colleges and big chain corporations have been exploiting our immigration system for their own interests."

The people of Canada have been accusing the Prime Minister and his party of bad management, housing shortages, inflation and the health and transport systems of the country. The opposition has also claimed that he does not prioritise the needs of the Canadian citizens.

"We made some mistakes and that's why we are taking this big turn," he said, giving grounds for the government's action.

To address these issues, Trudeau announced that Canada will reduce the number of immigrants entering the country over the next three years.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller outlined the government's plan, which includes admitting approximately 395,000 permanent residents in 2025, a 20% decrease from the previous year.

The number of temporary immigrants, including international students and foreign workers, will also decrease to around 446,000 in 2025 and 2026, down from 800,000 this year.

Canada's new immigration plan prioritises permanent residents with skills in healthcare and construction. Trudeau emphasised that the goal is to stabilise population growth while addressing housing shortages and cost-of-living issues.

Trudeau said Canada's immigration plan is very "straightforward -- lower the number of immigrants -- both permanent and temporary."

The government also ended the popular fast-track study visa program, SDS, which may impact international students, particularly those from India, who make up the largest group of foreign students in Canada.

The immigration system overhaul aims to prevent exploitation by fake colleges and corporations. Trudeau acknowledged that Canada's focus on permanent immigration led to neglect of temporary immigration pathways. The government now seeks to balance economic growth with community needs.

