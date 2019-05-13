Sweden Reopens Rape Probe Against Julian Assange: Prosecutors "I have today decided to reopen the investigation ... There is still probable cause to suspect that Mr Assange committed rape," the deputy director of public prosecutions, Eva-Marie Persson, told reporters.

Share EMAIL PRINT WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

