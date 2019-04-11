United States Seeks Extradition Of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

World | | Updated: April 11, 2019 17:56 IST
United States Seeks Extradition Of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

A police van is seen outside the Ecuadorian embassy after WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested.


LONDON: 

 The United States has requested the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, British police said, after they arrested him at the Ecuadorean embassy in London on Thursday.

"Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been further arrested on behalf of the United States authorities, at 10:53hrs after his arrival at a central London police station," the police said.

"This is an extradition warrant under Section 73 of the Extradition Act. He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as possible."
 



