Who Was Yehudit Weiss? Hamas Hostage Found Dead Near Gaza Hospital

The 65-year-old worked in community kindergartens, managing their dining rooms. (File)

The body of 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss was found near the besieged Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Friday, Israeli Defence Force said. The Israeli woman who was kidnapped on October 7 during Hamas' surprise attack on Israel, was among the 240 hostages taken by the Palestinian group.

The Israeli army also claimed to have found assault rifles including AK-47s, RPGs, and other military equipment near Weiss' body. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers along with bulldozers lay siege to Al-Shifa hospital on Thursday claiming they had found footage related to the hostages on the facility's computers. Israeli forces have, for long, claimed Hamas has established a base and secret tunnel underneath the hospital, using it to store its ammunitions.

Here's 5 things we know about Yehudit Weiss: