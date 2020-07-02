Judge Lifts Ban On 'Tell-All' Book By Trump's Niece

In book, Mary Trump recounts what she witnessed of "toxic family" in home of her grandparents.

An appeals court judge in New York has lifted a temporary ban on the publication of a potentially explosive "tell-all" book by President Donald Trump's niece, court documents showed.

The ruling issued Wednesday allows publisher Simon & Schuster to print and distribute the 240-page book by Mary Trump, who dubs the US president "the world's most dangerous man."

The president's brother, Robert Trump, had asked for the restraining order, arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement over the estate of Fred Trump -- the father of Donald and Robert and of Mary's father Fred Trump Jr.

Judge Alan Scheinkman postponed addressing whether the author had violated the non-disclosure agreement preventing her from revealing family secrets by writing the book.

Nevertheless Simon & Schuster "is not a party to the agreement," so the block of their publication of the book "is vacated," he ruled.

Mary Trump's attorney Ted Boutrous tweeted that another temporary restraining order "remains in effect as to Ms. Trump, but we will be filing a brief in the trial court tomorrow [Thursday] explaining why it must be vacated."

In the book, Mary, a clinical psychologist, recounts what she witnessed of the "toxic family" in the home of her grandparents, according her publisher.

The Daily Beast reported earlier that the book will reveal that Mary Trump was the crucial source for explosive New York Times reporting on Trump's finances, which suggested the billionaire paid little in tax for decades.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)