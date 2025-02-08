Judge Blocks Elon Musk's DOGE From Accessing Personal Information

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction, temporarily blocking Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing sensitive Treasury Department documents. These documents contain bank account details and personal information such as the Social Security numbers of millions of Americans. Access to these documents could lead to identity theft, fraud, or other forms of misuse, Associated Press reported.

US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, appointed by President Barack Obama, issued the order to block DOGE's access before a final ruling on the case. The decision highlights the importance of legal control to prevent access to sensitive data without the proper authority or purpose.

The Treasury Department's payment system handles tax refunds, Social Security payments and veterans' benefits among other things. It sends out trillions of dollars annually and houses a vast network of financial and personal information about Americans.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court by 19 Democratic attorneys general against President Donald Trump in New York City. According to the lawsuit, the Trump administration broke federal law by allowing Musk's team access to the Treasury Department's central payment system.

The lawsuit has the support of attorney generals from the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Engelmayer also ordered that anyone who has downloaded sensitive personal information, such as Social Security numbers or tax details, without permission since January 20 (when the new President took office) must delete it to protect that information and prevent misuse.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 14.

DOGE was created to identify and eliminate inefficient spending within the government. The goal was to streamline government programs, cut unnecessary costs, and ensure taxpayer money was being spent more effectively.

However, with Musk's increasing influence, critics have raised concerns that DOGE's access to Treasury records could pose security risks and raise the possibility of an illegal freeze on federal funds.