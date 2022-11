Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was addressing a regular news conference.

Journalists should not engage in activities unrelated to their role, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after broadcaster BBC said one of its reporters had been assaulted and detained while covering weekend protests in Shanghai.

The BBC is playing the victim, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news conference in Beijing.

