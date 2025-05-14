Ex-Guerrilla Fighter Who Ruled A Country As "World's Poorest President"

Jose Mujica, the former guerrilla fighter who became Uruguay's president, has died aged 89. Known as "the world's most humble president," Mujica lived in a modest farmhouse, drove a beat-up Volkswagen, and gave away most of his salary -- even while holding the country's highest office. His life journey, from prison to presidency, made him one of the most unique and admired leaders in Latin America.

Who Was Jose Mujica?

Born on May 20, 1935, in Montevideo, Mujica grew up in a modest household. His father, a small farmer, died when Mujica was young. He left school early and got involved in leftist politics as a teenager. In the 1960s, he joined the Tupamaros, an urban guerrilla group that fought Uruguay's military-backed regime. The group carried out armed actions, including kidnappings and robberies.

Mujica was captured in 1972. He spent more than 14 years in prison, where he was tortured and kept in harsh conditions. He spent much of that time alone in small cells, often underground, with very little contact with the outside world.

Mujica later said that prison deeply affected his mind. He spoke about going through moments of madness, having delusions, and even talking to ants to keep himself company.

He was released in 1985 when democracy returned to Uruguay.

He joined the Broad Front, a coalition of left-wing parties. Mujica was elected to parliament and later served as Minister of Agriculture. He became a key figure in Uruguayan politics for his plain speech and connection to rural communities.

In 2009, he ran for president and won with strong support. Under his leadership from 2010 to 2015, Uruguay became the first country in the world to legalise the production and sale of marijuana. His government also passed laws allowing same-sex marriage and abortion under regulated conditions.

While president, Mujica refused to live in the presidential palace. He remained in his farmhouse outside Montevideo and donated most of his salary (90 per cent) to charity. He often cycled to work, drove a Volkswagen Beetle and lived with his wife, Lucia Topolansky, a fellow former guerrilla and senator. They shared their home with their three-legged dog, Manuela.

He also reportedly once declined a $1 million offer for his Beetle, saying that if he were to sell it, the proceeds would be donated to support the homeless.

Mujica said he chose a simple life out of principle, not sacrifice.

His lifestyle drew international media attention. He became known as "the world's poorest president." He rejected that label.

"I'm called 'the poorest president,' but I don't feel poor. Poor people are those who only work to try to keep an expensive lifestyle and always want more," he said in 2012.

This earned him the moniker "the world's humblest president."

Mujica supported legalising marijuana to take profits away from drug traffickers and reduce violent crime. One of his concerns was the rise of "pasta base," a low-cost cocaine derivative that devastated poor communities. In fringe neighbourhoods of Montevideo, drug markets operated at night, and young users struggled with addiction. Mujica hoped that legal cannabis, combined with social investment, would reduce harm and ease the burden on law enforcement.

Though once a revolutionary, Mujica adapted his views. He said capitalism was necessary to fund public services. He argued that transformation required working within existing systems.

Critics said he abandoned radical ideals, but Mujica responded that ideology should not prevent solving real problems.

Uruguay's economy expanded during his presidency, helped by exports to China. Poverty declined, and the minimum wage increased. Yet some reform efforts, such as a land tax, were blocked by courts.

After leaving office, Mujica continued to speak out on global issues like climate change and inequality. He warned about overconsumption and the need for long-term thinking. He did not return to the office but remained a public figure.