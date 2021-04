Jordanian King Abdullah II has agreed to heal a rift within the royal family.

Jordan's King Abdullah II has agreed to enter mediation with Prince Hamzah to heal a rift within the royal family, the palace said Monday.

Abdullah has "decided to handle the question of Prince Hamzah within the framework of the Hashemite (ruling) family and entrusted it to (his uncle) Prince Hassan", it said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)