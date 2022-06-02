Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard Live Updates: Court To Deliver Verdict Today

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have filed a defamation suit against each other.

The verdict in the high-profile defamation case between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be delivered today. The seven-person Virginia jury has been deliberating for about 13 hours over three days in Fairfax County Circuit Court near the US capital.

The 58-year-old Depp filed suit against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

The 36-year-old Heard countersued for $100 million, saying she was defamed by statements made by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a "hoax."

Here are the LIVE updates on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial verdict: