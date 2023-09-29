Biden Warns Democracies 'Can Die When People Are Silent, Fail To Stand Up'

"Democracies don't have to die at the end of a rifle, US President Joe Biden said.

President Joe Biden urged Americans to stand up for democracy in a speech Thursday that accused " rival Donald Trump and "extremist" Republicans of trying to subvert US institutions.

"Democracies don't have to die at the end of a rifle. They can die when people are silent and they fail to stand up," said Biden, particularly criticizing Republicans for failing to speak up after Trump accused America's top military officer of treason.

