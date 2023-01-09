Joe Biden Visits US-Mexico Border For 1st Time As President

This is Joe Biden's first visit to the US-Mexico border as the President of the United States.

President Joe Biden went to the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time since taking office, visiting an El Paso, Texas entry point at the center of debates over illegal immigration and smuggling.

He was set to meet with customs and immigration officials at the Bridge of the Americas crossing, before flying on to Mexico City for a regional summit with the leaders of Mexico and Canada.

