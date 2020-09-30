'Will You Shut Up Man!': Joe Biden-Trump Face-Off At Presidential Debate

Joe Biden and Trump are having the first face-off, weeks before election.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday branded President Donald Trump a liar and told him to "shut up" as the pair clashed in a bad-tempered start to their first televised debate.

"The fact is that everything he is saying so far is simply a lie. I'm not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he's a liar," Biden said.

Tension was palpable from the opening minutes, with the pair interrupting each other repeatedly, leading Biden to lash out at one point: "Will you shut up, man!"

