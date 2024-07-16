Biden Says His Mental Acuity Is 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Health Concerns

Joe Biden defended his decision to stay in the US presidential race despite concerns about his age.

Joe Biden defended his decision to stay in the US presidential race despite concerns about his age, saying Monday in an interview with NBC that his mental sharpness was "pretty damn good."

"I'm old," Biden told the US broadcaster, according to a transcript. "But I'm only three years older than Trump, number one. And number two, my mental acuity has been pretty damn good."

