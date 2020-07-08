Joe Biden Says He Will Keep US In WHO If Elected President

Joe Biden said he will immediately reverse President Donald Trump's decision if elected.

White House hopeful Joe Biden said Tuesday he will immediately reverse President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States from the World Health Organization if elected.

"Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the @WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage," the presumptive Democratic candidate wrote on Twitter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)