Joe Biden Says Trump Supporters Want To Take America 'Backwards'

Joe Biden said Trump supporters are determined to take this country backwards.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday accused supporters of his predecessor Donald Trump of seeking to take the United States "backwards" and warned that democracy in the country is not guaranteed.

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love," Biden said, according to excerpts of a speech the president will deliver in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"For a long time, we've reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us."

Biden's speech -- set for 8:00 pm (0000 GMT) -- will take place near the building where the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution were adopted more than two centuries ago.

The president is seeking to give his Democratic Party a boost before voters go to the polls in November, with control of Congress for the remainder of his first term in the balance.

Pennsylvania, historically a key battleground state in US politics, will likely prove crucial to both parties in the midterms.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)