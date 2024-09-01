Biden Says Body Of Israeli-American Found Among 6 Hamas Hostages In Gaza

US President Joe Biden said one of the hostages was an American citizen (file).

US President Joe Biden said Saturday that the body of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin was among six recovered in Gaza by Israeli forces.

"Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas," Biden said in a statement. "We have now confirmed that one of the hostages... was an American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin."

