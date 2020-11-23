Biden Picks Secretary Of State, People For Top Cabinet, White House Posts

Joe Biden picked a number of people for top Cabinet and White House posts.

US President-elect Joe Biden announced key figures for his cabinet on Monday, picking longtime foreign policy advisor Antony Blinken to be his secretary of state and former US chief diplomat John Kerry as his special climate envoy.

Biden also nominated the first Latino ever, Cuba-born lawyer Alejandro Mayorkas, to lead the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees immigration.

And he picked Avril Haines, the former deputy CIA director, as his director of national intelligence.

All are veterans of the former Obama-Biden administration, and deeply experienced in their fields.

"We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy," Biden said in a statement.

"These individuals are equally as experienced and crisis-tested as they are innovative and imaginative," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)