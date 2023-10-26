Joe Biden Orders Flags Lowered For Dead In 'Senseless' US Shooting

A gunman in the US state of Maine killed at least 18 people. (File)

President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered flags to be lowered to half-mast at the White House and all government buildings after a gunman in the US state of Maine killed at least 18 people.

Biden said in an official proclamation that the move was "mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence" in the small town of Lewiston, the deadliest mass shooting this year in America.



