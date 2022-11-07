Joe Biden Nearly Falls on Stage as He Pledges 'No More Drilling' During New York Rally

Mr Biden nearly fell on stage as he delivered a speech for New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Be it the tongue slip-ups, sudden falls and fumbles, United States President Joe Biden is highly gaffe-prone. On November 6, President Joe Biden nearly fell on stage as he delivered a speech during a rally for New York Governor Kathy Hochul. The rally was seen as a last-minute attempt to boost support for New York Governor Kathy Hochul just two days ahead of the midterm elections, New York Post reported. During the campaign, Mr Biden was heard saying, "Oops, stepping on a - hmm - it's black. Anyway," as he was seen tripping on stage, and regaining his balance. "Whoops," he said as he recovered his stance.

The incident happened shortly after the US President's pledge speech where he said that there would be "no more drilling" in the United States, responding to a climate protester. When the protester continued to shout at him, he shot back at him, in an annoyed tone, saying, ''No more drilling. There is no more drilling. I haven't formed any new drilling. No.'' This comes a day after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin berated Mr Biden for vowing to close coal plants.

Mr Biden's stumbling on the stage, comes amid a spate of gaffes that the 79-year-old, the oldest president in US history, has made over the past few months.

In a similar incident in June this year, Mr Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle near his beach home in the state of Delaware. He was biking with First Lady Jill Biden in a state park near their beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and had stopped to talk to onlookers when he fell. A video from a White House pool report showed the 79-year-old president immediately getting up after his fall. He then said: "I'm good."

Mr Biden's health is the subject of constant attention, particularly as speculation rises on whether he will seek a second term in 2024.