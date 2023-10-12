Biden Says 'Terrorists Beheading Babies' In Israel, White House Clarifies

US President Joe Biden said "we stand with Israel and we will make sure it has what it needs".

Hamas' attack on Israel "is an act of sheer evil", US President Joe Biden has said, adding that he never really thought he would see "pictures of terrorists beheading children".

"There are moments in this life -- I mean this literally -- when a pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world," he said during a televised White House address earlier today. "This is an act of sheer evil," Biden added.

Later, a White House official clarified to the BBC that Biden did not actually see such images, but was referring to "reports from Israel.

The US President has confirmed that at least 14 American citizens have been killed in the surprise attacks on Israel cities this Saturday. The terror attack has triggered a brutal counterstrike from Israel. The attacks and the retaliation have already claimed more than 4,000 lives.

In a sharp response, Hamas said Biden's comments were an "attempt to cover crimes" by Israel.

Hamas operatives had also taken several hostages and threatened to kill them if Israel does not warn civilians before attacks on Gaza. Biden confirmed that some US citizens were among those kidnapped.

In a strong show of solidarity, the US President said "we stand with Israel and we will make sure it has what it needs".

Describing the Hamas attacks on civilians as "sickening", he added, "Parents butchered, using their bodies to try to protect their children. Young people massacred while attending a musical festival to celebrate peace. Women raped, assaulted, paraded as trophies."

"To any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word: don't," the US President said.

The US does not yet have evidence of direct Iranian involvement in the Hamas attacks, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, according to news agency AFP. US officials are still examining intel on the issue.

Biden's response, AFP reported, is being closely watched at home ahead of next year's US election - Republicans accuse the Democrat president of being soft on Iran.