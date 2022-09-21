'Shameless Violation': Joe Biden Rips Into Russia At UN Assembly Session

Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter, said Biden.

US President Joe Biden tore into Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as he addressed the United Nations, saying the Russian leader "shamelessly violated" the UN Charter when he invaded neighbor Ukraine.

"Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter," Biden said as he addressed the UN General Assembly.

Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian schools, railway stations and hospitals, part of Moscow's aim of "extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state," Biden said.

