Joe Biden Accuses Trump Of Using Supreme Court To 'Eliminate' Obamacare

Biden accused Trump of rushing to install a new Supreme Court justice to "eliminate" Obamacare

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused Donald Trump Sunday of rushing to install a new Supreme Court justice to "eliminate the entire Affordable Care Act," known as Obamacare, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump and the Republican Party are pushing to confirm conservative Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the November 3 vote because they "see an opportunity to overturn the Affordable Care Act on their way out the door," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, again urging the Senate to delay the confirmation until after the election.

