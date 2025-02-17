Jerry Seinfeld's "I Don't Care About Palestine" Comment Sparks Social Media Outrage

Actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld has received divisive responses after he said he does not care about Palestine when an activist ambushed him in public. In the video posted on social media, an influencer, known as Subway DJ, approached Mr Seinfeld outside the Radio City Music Hall where Saturday Night Live was hosting a 50th-anniversary celebration and asked for a photograph.

Mr Seinfeld readily agreed and even posed for the photograph before Subway DJ brought up the Gaza conflict. Instead of taking a photo, the influencer recorded a video and put up two fingers in a peace sign while saying: "Free Palestine."

Mr Seinfeld appeared uncomfortable in the footage but remained quiet. However, when asked to repeat the phrase, he shook his head and said: "I don't care about Palestine," before walking away from the activist.

"That's sad," Subway DJ said, frowning.

Social media divided

As the video went viral, a section of social media users lambasted Mr Seinfeld for being insensitive while others called out the influencer.

"We don't care about Seinfeld or anyone who supports genocide," said one user, while another added: "The guy gives u a selfie and u pull some dumb move like that. Come on man."

A third commented: "As someone who loved Seinfeld, this is super disappointing."

Also Read | Elon Musk Ignores Ashley St Clair While Reacting To His Other Baby Mama's Post

Jerry Seinfeld supports Israel

Mr Seinfeld is Jewish and has been a staunch ally of Israel in its war against Hamas. He even visited Israel in December 2023 and met with the families of the hostages.

"We believe in justice, freedom, and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people," he said at the time.

Last year in May, dozens of students walked out of Duke University's commencement ceremony to protest against Mr Seinfeld who was invited as the guest speaker. The video showed students in robes and caps, some waving Palestinian flags, filing out as chants of 'Free Palestine' reverberated.