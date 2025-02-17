Elon Musk Ignores Ashley St Clair While Reacting To His Other Baby Mama's Post

Elon Musk has once again blanked Ashley St Clair, a conservative influencer who claims to be the mother of the billionaire's 13th child. While Ms St Clair is yet to receive a response, Mr Musk was seen reacting to a picture of Shivon Zilis, the woman with whom he shares three children.

In what social media users claimed was an indirect response to Ms St Clair, Mr Musk posted a smiling face with hearts emoji under Ms Zilis' post where she shared the pictures of her children with the caption: "Lil loves of my life."

Apart from co-parenting the three children, Ms Zilis has worked under Mr Musk at Tesla as the project director between 2017 and 2019. Currently, she's the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, Mr Musk's ambitious neurotechnology company.

Lil loves of my life ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/DwwxTtPEyu — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) February 16, 2025

St Clair's claim

Ms St Clair took to X (formerly Twitter) last week and claimed to have had the Tesla boss' baby, five months ago.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she wrote, captioning her post with the Latin phrase "Alea lacta est" (The die is cast).

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause. l intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting," she added.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

A day later, Mr Musk reacted with a "Whoa" on a post, suggesting that Ms St Clair had been "planning" for five years to have his child. Following Mr Musk's brief reaction, Ms St. Clair called him out for engaging in online speculation rather than responding directly to her.

"Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?" she wrote in a now-deleted comment.

The 26-year-old's representative, Brian Glicklich, later confirmed that she and Mr Musk had been privately working on an agreement regarding co-parenting. The SpaceX CEO is yet to confirm the news.