Jeffrey Epstein Used Teen Dancer's Sick Mother To Abuse Her For A Year

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein exploited an aspiring dancer and exploited her vulnerability during her mother's battle with brain cancer, a report said. Danielle Bensky, the victim, has filed a lawsuit against Epstein's longtime personal lawyer, Darren Indyke, and his accountant, Richard Kahn

The civil suit, seeking class-action status on behalf of Epstein's victims, accuses Indyke and Kahn of "aiding, abetting and facilitating" Epstein's extensive sex trafficking operations. According to the complaint, the two men played key roles in constructing the "complex financial infrastructure" that enabled Epstein to sexually abuse numerous young women and teenage girls for over two decades.

Bensky's harrowing account details how Epstein allegedly used her mother's brain tumor diagnosis as leverage to manipulate and control her. The ballerina claims that her first encounter with Epstein occurred in 2004 when she was paid $300 to give him a massage at his New York mansion. Fearing the repercussions of Epstein's wealth and influence, Bensky alleges that she continued to provide similar massages, sometimes involving explicit acts, at his insistence.

The lawsuit alleges that Epstein, upon learning about Bensky's mother's diagnosis, exploited the situation to coerce the then-teenager into recruiting other girls for him. Epstein claimed to know the best surgeons in New York and offered to help Bensky's mother, but only if she complied with his demands. The lawsuit contends that Epstein went as far as threatening to withhold medical treatment for Bensky's mother if she did not meet his requirements.

Over the following year, Epstein allegedly subjected Bensky to various threats, forcing her into what the complaint describes as a "cult-like life" controlled and manipulated by the convicted sex offender. The lawsuit implicates Indyke and Kahn, asserting that they were well aware of Epstein's crimes and knowingly benefited from his illicit operations.

Indyke and Kahn, who are also serving as executors of Epstein's estate, deny the allegations. In a statement, their lawyer, Daniel Weiner, called the claims "baseless and legally frivolous," claiming that both men have never been found guilty of any misconduct.