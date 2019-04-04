Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife To Surrender 75% Of Couple's Amazon Shares

The high-stakes divorce involved unimaginable sums of money. (File)

MacKenzie Bezos, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced Thursday the couple had finalized their divorce, and that she would surrender 75 percent of the couple's shares in the tech giant.

Bezos also said she would surrender all of her stake in The Washington Post and the space exploration firm Blue Origin to her ex-husband, as well as voting control of her remaining Amazon shares.

"Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness," MacKenzie Bezos wrote on Twitter.

