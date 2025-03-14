"A Green Card Holder Doesn't...": JD Vance Triggers New Immigration Debate

After US President Donald Trump's proposed 'gold card' initiative, which would create a new immigration pathway for wealthy foreigners, Vice President JD Vance's latest remarks on the rights of green card holders have triggered a fresh debate.

Green cards, officially known as Permanent Resident Cards, grant foreign nationals the right to live and work in the United States. However, despite the name, "permanent residency" is not an absolute guarantee of an indefinite stay.

"A green card holder doesn't have an indefinite right to be in the United States," Mr Vance said. "This is not about 'free speech.' Yes, it's about national security-but more importantly, it's about who we, as American citizens, decide gets to join our national community."

.@VP: A green card holder doesn't have an indefinite right to be in the United States. This is not about 'free speech.' Yes, it's about national security — but more importantly, it's about who we, as American citizens, decide gets to join our national community. pic.twitter.com/gRGn1subOy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 14, 2025

US law allows for the revocation of a green card under certain circumstances, including criminal activity, prolonged absence from the country, or failure to comply with immigration regulations.

The proposed 'gold card' program would allow foreign nationals to purchase the right to live and work in the US for a $5 million fee.

"We're going to be selling a gold card," Mr Trump said from the Oval Office recently. "You have a green card. This is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about USD 5 million, and that's going to give you green card privileges, plus it's going to be a route to citizenship."

The US President argued that the existing immigration system has hindered top international talent - especially from India - from staying in the US after completing their education at elite universities.

"A person comes from India, China, Japan, and other countries, attends Harvard or the Wharton School of Finance... they receive job offers, but the offer is immediately revoked because there's no certainty about whether that person can stay in the country," he said.

Under the 'gold card' initiative, companies could also purchase the cards to facilitate hiring foreign talent. Trump suggested that the program could generate billions in revenue and help pay down national debt.

The proposed program is expected to replace the existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa, which requires foreign investors to create jobs in the US to qualify for a green card.

Recent data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shows that Indian nationals have been major beneficiaries of US work visas. According to official figures, 72.3 per cent of all H1B visas issued between October 2022 and September 2023 went to Indian applicants.