World | | Updated: August 31, 2018 05:48 IST
Honouring 2015 Nuclear Deal Is Not Iran's Only Option: Foreign Minister

Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran remained within main restrictions on its nuclear activities (Reuters)

Honouring the 2015 nuclear deal is not Iran's only option, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday in a Twitter post.

Iran has remained within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by the deal with major powers, a confidential report by the U.N. atomic watchdog indicated on Thursday.

"Being the party to still honour the deal in deeds & not just words is not Iran's only option," Zarif wrote.

