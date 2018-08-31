Honouring 2015 Nuclear Deal Is Not Iran's Only Option: Foreign Minister

Honouring the 2015 nuclear deal is not Iran's only option, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday in a Twitter post.
Iran has remained within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by the deal with major powers, a confidential report by the U.N. atomic watchdog indicated on Thursday.
"Being the party to still honour the deal in deeds & not just words is not Iran's only option," Zarif wrote.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)