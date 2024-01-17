Japan's Uniqlo Sues China Rival Shein Claiming Firm Copied Its Viral Shoulder Bag

Uniqlo has demanded Shein to immediately stop selling the imitation products

Japanese fashion giant Uniqlo has filed a lawsuit against Shein, alleging the Chinese fast fashion company copied its viral Round Mini Shoulder bag, BBC reported. The complaint was filed on December 28, 2023, in Tokyo District Court in Japan by Uniqlo's Japanese parent, Fast Retailing. The Japanese apparel brand said certain Shein bags "closely resemble" Uniqlo's cross-body bag which has been a huge hit online.

"The company filed this complaint because it has determined that the form of the imitation products sold by Shein closely resembles that of its product. The sale of the imitation products by Shein significantly undermines the high level of customer confidence in the quality of the Uniqlo brand and its products,'' Fast Retailing said in a statement.

''Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., operator of UNIQLO, respects the intellectual property rights of its corporate group and other companies in its business activities. Fast Retailing takes a resolute stance against any act that infringes on its intellectual property and will take appropriate measures in response, including legal action,'' the statement added.

Uniqlo has demanded Shein immediately stop selling the imitation products and also asked for compensation for damages incurred by the company as a result of these sales. In a statement to CNN, a Shein spokesperson said the company was ''currently investigating this matter.'' ''Shein respects the intellectual property rights of others and takes all claims of infringement seriously,” the spokesperson added.

Notably, Uniqlo's half-moon shoulder bag was ranked 2023's top bag, according to a report from Lyst. The bag is sold for $19.90 and comes in nine colours. Videos of the shoulder bag first began circulating on TikTok in 2022 and later went viral on other platforms, with consumers praising its versatility, spaciousness, and affordability.

Several videos have gone viral online showing people unpacking numerous large items from the bag which appears to be deceptively small.

Shein, founded in 2008 in China and based in Singapore, employs nearly 10,000 people worldwide and sells to more than 150 countries. The firm has been accused of exploiting unpaid labour, obscuring production processes, and encouraging overconsumption as it faces the wrath of environmental and human rights activists.

Meanwhile, Fast Retailing, the largest clothing retailer in Japan, established the first Uniqlo store in 1984 and now operates approximately 2,500 stores worldwide.