MV Wakashio had run aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles in Mauritius

A Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground off Mauritius and has leaked at least an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil, passed the latest annual inspection in March with no problems, Japan's ClassNK inspection body said on Tuesday.

The ship, MV Wakashio, is owned by Nagashiki Shipping and operated by Mitsui OSK Lines Limited.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)