Japan Empereor Naruhito To Take Prostate Test Over 'Somewhat Concerning' Health Report

Japanese Emperor Naruhito speaks at a news conference at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. (File)

Japanese Emperor Naruhito is set to take a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test in early November to check there is no disease in his prostate, the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) said in a statement on Monday.

Emperor Naruhito, 62, will take the MRI test after the result from a separate prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test showed values that were on a "somewhat concerning" trend, the agency said, without giving further details.

Emperor Naruhito last month attended the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth together with Empress Masako in his first overseas trip since acceding to the throne in May 2019.

