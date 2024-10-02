Japan Airport Shut After World War II Bomb Explodes Near Runway, 87 Flights Cancelled

A US bomb, likely dropped during World War II, exploded near the runway at Miyazaki Airport in southwest Japan on October 2, forcing its closure. The blast created a 7 metre-wide and 1 metre-deep crater on the taxiway, prompting authorities to shut down the runway, South China Morning Post reported. According to Japan's Transport Ministry, a bomb disposal team confirmed the explosion was caused by an American bomb buried beneath the surface, dating back to a wartime air raid.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The runway shutdown has led to the grounding of 87 flights but there is no danger of any further explosions. Repairs to fill the crater are expected to be completed by Thursday morning, said Japan's top government spokesperson, Yoshimasa Hayashi. The officials are also determining what caused its sudden detonation.

The disruption at Miyazaki Airport impacted flights operated by major carriers Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA), as well as other airlines. These affected flights typically connect Miyazaki with key Japanese cities, including Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka, according to the airport's website. The airlines affected are working to resume normal operations as soon as possible, following the completion of repairs to the damaged taxiway.

Meanwhile, unexploded bombs remain a persistent threat. Despite being over 79 years since the war's end, multiple unexploded bombs have previously been found at Miyazaki airport, as per the transport ministry. In 2023 alone, the Self-Defense Forces disposed of 2,348 bombs weighing 37.5 tonnes.

Originally a Japanese naval base during World War II, the Miyazaki airport has since transitioned to civilian use. Located in Miyazaki Prefecture, it is a regional airport serving domestic and international flights. It features one 2,500-meter runway and a single terminal handling both domestic and international operations. Major airlines such as Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways, and Solaseed Air operate from Miyazaki, connecting passengers to key destinations like Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka, and international routes to Taiwan and South Korea.