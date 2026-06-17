All About Switzerland Resort Where US-Iran Will Sign Peace Deal On Friday

The uber-plush Burgenstock resort perched high above Switzerland's Lake Lucerne provides the dramatic setting for Friday's planned signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding to end nearly four months of war.

The luxurious hotel complex -- hard to access and therefore easy to seal off -- was proposed by Washington and Tehran as well as their Pakistani and Qatari mediators, Switzerland said Tuesday.

The tranquil and picturesque location, with water on three sides, is well-accustomed to hosting world leaders, movie icons and peace talks.

Hepburn, Bond and Chaplin

The exclusive complex, in classic picture-postcard Switzerland scenery, has been welcoming leaders and the well-to-do and for more than 150 years.

Charlie Chaplin met Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the resort in 1953, along with his daughter, the future Indian premier Indira Gandhi.

Screen idol Audrey Hepburn married her first husband Mel Ferrer in the Burgenstock's chapel in 1954, and they made the luxurious destination their home, living in the resort's Villa Bethania.

Italian actor Sophia Loren had a chalet on the Burgenstock -- now the site of its Persian restaurant -- while queen Ingrid of Denmark was among the hotel's visitors.

Sean Connery was based there when shooting the 1964 James Bond movie "Goldfinger", spending a month at the resort and filming scenes on the mountain.

Israeli prime ministers David Ben-Gurion and Golda Meir visited, while West German chancellor Konrad Adenauer spent July and August 1950 there.

Jimmy Carter stayed there before becoming US president in 1977.

Location, location, location

Eight kilometres (five miles) from Lucerne in central Switzerland, the Burgenstock mountain dominates the centre of the lake.

The mountain's peak is 1,128 metres (3,700 feet) above sea level and the northern slope plunges nearly 700 metres down to Lake Lucerne.

The Burgenstock resort sits 450 metres above the water on a ridge below the peak.

It comprises four main hotel buildings, from the Belle Epoque to the ultra-modern, plus seven restaurants, along with other villas and residences.

While the contemporary lake view royal suite could set guests back from 19,500 Swiss francs ($24,550) a night -- before fees and taxes -- a simple chalet room can cost 310 francs.

Breathtaking railways, lifts

The brainchild of sawmill business partners Franz Josef Bucher and Josef Durrer, the Grand Hotel opened in 1873. The Palace Hotel was added in 1903.

In total, there are 360 rooms and suites, and up to 700 staff.

The Hammetschwand Lift, a rocket-shaped metal lattice tower and the highest outdoor lift in Europe, shoots up 152 metres to the mountain summit.

Katara Hospitality, owned by Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, took over in 2007 and completed a revamp a decade later.

Most regular guests arrive by the lengthy winding mountain road, or by catamaran from Lucerne followed by a funicular railway, 929 metres long and rising 434 metres.

The Buochs Airport at the foot of the mountain can also take private jets and helicopters.

Peace talks

Friday's signing will not be the the first time world issues have been thrashed out at the Burgenstock.

In June 2024, world leaders and top officials from more than 90 countries held a two-day summit dedicated to resolving Russia's war in Ukraine.

They backed Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity, and the need for eventual talks with Russia on ending the war -- but left the key questions of how and when unresolved.

The resort hosted the secretive annual Bilderberg meeting of global power brokers in 1960, 1981 and 1995.

The Sudanese government and the main rebel group agreed a six-month ceasefire in the Nuba Mountain region in 2002 at the Burgenstock, paving the way for a peace agreement in 2005.

In 2004, four-way talks were held on a plan to reunify Cyprus, presided over by UN secretary-general Kofi Annan, but failed to produce an agreement.

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